Man posing as gangster Amrit Dalam’s aide seeks Rs 1-cr extortion from jeweller

Man posing as a member of the Amrit Dalam gang demanded Rs 1 crore extortion from a city-based jeweller and warned that if the money was not paid, members of the gang will kill him.

Advertisement

The Police Division 7 after receiving a complaint on Thursday registered a case against the gang and began investigating the matter.

Advertisement

The victim, Sachin, told the police that he owns gold jewellery outlets on Tajpur Road and Rahon Road. Someone recently called him and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore. He was also threatened with dire consequences if he failed to pay the extortion.

Advertisement

According to Sachin, he has been running the business with his family for the past several years. On December 4, he received a call on his WhatsApp number. The caller, claiming to be a member of the Amrit Dalam group, demanded Rs 1 crore. He threatened to kill him if he did not pay the money.

The police are now obtaining details of the call received on the WhatsApp number and searching for the suspect. Police said he would be arrested soon.