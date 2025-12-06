DT
Home / Ludhiana / Man posing as gangster Amrit Dalam’s aide seeks Rs 1-cr extortion from jeweller

Man posing as gangster Amrit Dalam’s aide seeks Rs 1-cr extortion from jeweller

Case registered against gang, probe on

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Dec 06, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Man posing as a member of the Amrit Dalam gang demanded Rs 1 crore extortion from a city-based jeweller and warned that if the money was not paid, members of the gang will kill him.

The Police Division 7 after receiving a complaint on Thursday registered a case against the gang and began investigating the matter.

The victim, Sachin, told the police that he owns gold jewellery outlets on Tajpur Road and Rahon Road. Someone recently called him and demanded a ransom of Rs 1 crore. He was also threatened with dire consequences if he failed to pay the extortion.

According to Sachin, he has been running the business with his family for the past several years. On December 4, he received a call on his WhatsApp number. The caller, claiming to be a member of the Amrit Dalam group, demanded Rs 1 crore. He threatened to kill him if he did not pay the money.

The police are now obtaining details of the call received on the WhatsApp number and searching for the suspect. Police said he would be arrested soon.

