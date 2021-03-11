Man posing as gangster demands Rs 25L extortion from AAP MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 9

A caller posing as an aide of gangster Goldy Brar, who took the responsibility of killing Sidhu Moosewala, demanded Rs 25 lakh extortion from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from the Ludhiana West constituency Gurpreet Singh Gogi.

The MLA had apprised Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma of the matter.

Gogi said he had received several WhatsApp calls from some international numbers over a week ago and the caller introduced himself as a member of the gang of Goldy Brar. He asked him to give Rs 25 lakh extortion to him else he will kill him the way they had killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

“When I received the calls, I informed the CP and urged him to trace the accused. On the CP’s directions, I had also blocked that number. Later, I again got calls from another international number and the caller, posing himself as Goldy Brar’s aide, demanded Rs 15 lakh,” the MLA said.

The Commissioner of Police said though no official complaint had been given by the MLA, the police were probing the matter seriously.

“Recently, some miscreants had also made calls to former MLAs of Punjab, including Raj Kumar Verka, OP Soni, KK Bhandari, and several MLAs of Haryana. The Haryana Police had arrested some gangsters in this regard.

“We contacted the Haryana Police and some IP addresses of callers who made calls to MLA Gogi and other MLA of Punjab are similar to callers who made calls to the Haryana MLAs,” Sharma said.

The Haryana Police during a press meet had cleared that these callers were not members of any gang. Instead, they are miscreants resorting to tactics to loot money from people.

