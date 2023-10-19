Man posing as gangster makes extortion call to Ludhiana bizman

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 18

A man posing as a gangster made an extortion call to a city-based businessman and demanded huge sum of money from him.

Acting on the complaint of the resident, the Police Division 5 yesterday registered a case against the unidentified miscreant and launched probe to identify him.

The complainant, Manjinder Singh, a resident of New Model Town, told the police that on October 14 morning, he received six missed calls on his WhatsApp from some international number but he ignored the same. After an hour, he again received a WhatsApp call and the caller posed himself as a member of a notorious gang. The latter demanded a huge amount of money.

“The suspect was aware about the location of my family. He threatened that if money was not given to him, he would target my kin. I got frightened and lodged a police complaint in this regard. I hope the police will identify the caller and take strict action against him,” he said.

Sources said the complainant was a prominent businessman in the city due to which the police were keeping mum about the name of the gangster and the gang he belongs to. The cyber wing of the city police had already initiated a probe to identify the caller.