Man posing as kin from Canada dupes resident of Rs 6.2 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 13

A man posing as nephew from Canada duped a resident of Rs 6.20 lakh.

The Sadar police yesterday registered a case against an unidentified person under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act.

The complainant, Manmohan Singh, of Ishar Nagar told the police that on October 10 he got a call from some internatinal number and the caller posed himself as his nephew from Canada.

“I thought my nephew Jagmit Singh, who stays in Canada, might be on the line. The caller introduced himself in a way that I could not doubt his identity,” the complainant said.

He said later, the conman informed him that he got entangled in some case after a fight in a night club and he needed some money urgently to pay the legal fee.

“Since I had affection with my nephew and I failed to gauge the intentions of the conman, I transferred Rs 6.20 lakh from my different bank accounts to him. A few days later when I got to know that my nephew had not called me for any financial help, I got a shock of my life. Afterwards, I informed the police,” alleged Manmohan.

Investigating officer in the case inspector Gurpreet Singh said after registering a case, further probe had been launched by the police to identify the caller.