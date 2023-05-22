Man posing as kin from Canada dupes resident of Rs 1.5 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

A conman from Canada deceived Malkit Singh, a resident of Dhandari Kalan, here, by claiming to be a relative from Canada. He duped him of Rs 1.5 lakh. After investigation, the Ludhiana police yesterday registered a case against the suspect, identified as Arvind Gajanand Pudkar, a resident of Govindpura, Bhopal, under the IT Act and under the relevant sections of the IPC.

The complainant, Malkit Singh, said last year, he had received an international call on WhatsApp from a man who identified himself as Parvinder Singh, his relative from Canada. During the conversation, the fraudster informed him that his close friend was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana. The fraudster persuaded him to transfer Rs 1.5 lakh into his bank account, assuring him that the money would be returned soon. Falling into the trap set by the suspect, he transferred the amount. However, some time later, he realised that he had been duped of the money.

The IT cell in its probe found that the person behind the fraud was Arvind, a resident of Bhopal.

Subsequently, based on the investigation, the Ludhiana police registered a case against him.