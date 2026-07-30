Man posing as police official, aides kidnap Ludhiana resident

A man claiming to be a police officer, along with his associates, forcibly bundled a local resident into a car on the pretext of questioning him in a criminal case in Sector 32, Chandigarh road, here. Later, the suspects forced him to sign a cheque and withdrew Rs 2 lakh from his bank account. They also took away Rs 22,000 from his pocket before fleeing the scene.

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On the basis of a complaint, the Police Division 7 registered a case against a named suspect and three unidentified persons and launched a probe.

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In his complaint to the police, Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Street, Gill Road, stated that he had gone to the Patwarkhana in Sector 32 for some personal work on July 28. Meanwhile, a person, Sandeep Singh, along with three associates, came there. Sandeep introduced himself as a police employee and forcibly made him sit in a Mahindra vehicle before taking him away.

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Issuing threats, the suspects first took him to his house, where they took a cheque related to his bank account. Afterwards, they took the victim to the HDFC Bank branch at Gill, where they forced him to sign a self-cheque under threats of killing him and implicating him in false cases. Later, they withdrew Rs 2 lakh in cash from his account. The suspects also took away Rs 22,000 that the complainant was carrying in his pocket.

Gurpreet said after the incident, the suspects dropped him near Marado Colony and fled. They also warned him of serious consequences if he informed anyone about the incident.

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The police registered a case against Sandeep and his three unidentified associates. Police officials said raids were on to trace the suspects.