Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Ludhiana / Man posing as Vigilance official misbehaves with cops, tears ASI's uniform

Man posing as Vigilance official misbehaves with cops, tears ASI's uniform

Suspect, two aides escape from scene, nabbed later

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:20 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
A man, accompanied by his two friends, claiming to be a vigilance officer, misbehaved with police officials on duty at Mundian Kalan Chowk on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh road. They were stopped by the police for using a vehicle without a high-security number plate.

The police arrested all three suspects and registered a case.

As per reports, traffic police ASI Dalip Kumar was conducting a routine checking at an intersection with his team. A Tata Indigo car was stopped, which did not have the required high-security number plate. When the ASI asked for documents, the driver, Raj Kumar Khatri, arrogantly said: "Don't you know me? I'm a senior official in the Vigilance Department and you will have to face the consequences."

When he was asked for his identity card, the three suspects finding themselves trapped got out of the car and began abusing.

"The suspects manhandled me and broke buttons of my uniform. Other police officials who came to intervene were also assaulted and attempts were made to tear their uniforms as well. The suspects not only obstructed official duty but also openly insulted the police uniform and attempted to escape while issuing threats," the ASI said.

After committing the crime, the suspects fled in their car but the traffic police alerted police teams through wireless. At the next intersection, the police stopped the vehicle and arrested the suspects.

