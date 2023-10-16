Man rapes minor, held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 15

The police division 2 yesterday arrested a man for raping a seven-year-old girl by barging into her house in Indira colony.

The suspect has been identified as Raj Kumar, a resident of same colony.

The complainant, victim’s mother, told the police that he solemnised her second marriage with Vishal Kumar. She along with her daughter, from her first marriage, was living at her second husband’s house.

“Since my parents house is near my in-laws house, on October 12 she along with her daughter had gone to my parents house. I had left a blanket at my in-laws house so I sent my daughter to bring the same. The moment my daughter opened the door, the suspect also barged into the house and he raped her,” alleged victim’s mother.

The woman said she saw the suspect molesting the victim when she went out to search her. She immediately raised alarm and told the police. Investigating Officer ASI Sona Singh said the suspect has been arrested and further probe was launched.