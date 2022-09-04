Man rapes woman, shares her obscene photos on social media

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 3

The Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case against a man who raped a woman and also took her objectionable photographs. The suspect, along with his wife, used the photos to extort Rs 5 lakh from the victim.

The suspects have been identified as Sarabpreet Singh Matharu and his wife Mansippi Matharu, residents of the Dhandra road.

The complainant, a resident of BRS Nagar, said she had a friendship with Sarabpreet and in July, he forcibly developed sexual relationship with her and also clicked her obscene pictures.

“When the wife of the suspect came to know that he was possessing my obscene pictures, she, along with him, hatched a conspiracy to extort money from me. The suspects threatened to viral the pictures on social media and extorted Rs 5 lakh from me,” she said.

The woman said later, the couple again demanded Rs 5 lakh else warned to upload her objectionable pictures on social media. She said when she refused to give Rs 5 lakh to the duo, they uploaded her pictures on social media. She also complained to the police in this regard.

Investigating officer inspector Satbir Singh said after registering a case against the couple on Friday, raids were being conducted to nab them.