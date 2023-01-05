Man returned from Italy tests +ve for Covid

Ludhiana, January 4
A man who returned from Italy has tested positive for Covid-19. As per information, he belongs to Raikot of Ludhiana district. His sample for Covid testing was collected at the Delhi airport. Later, he tested positive.
As per the Health Department, the man is in home isolation. It has confirmed 1,13,632 positive virus cases in the district to date.
