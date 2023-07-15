Man robbed of bike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 14

Three bike-borne miscreants snatched a motorcycle from a city resident near Lohara canal in Daba. The suspects, who were carrying sharp weapons, also threatened to kill the victim.

The Daba police yesterday registered a case against unidentified persons and launched a probe to identify the suspects.

Complainant Rakesh Kumar of Basant Vihar said he was going to Jaspal Bangar for some work on his motorcycle bearing registration number PB91Q6946 on Wednesday. When he reached near Lohara canal, three unidentified persons stopped him on the way. Before he could understand anything, the suspects pointed a sharp weapon at him and threatened to kill him if he raised an alarm. One of the suspects snatched the keys of his motorcycle and pushed him away. The suspects later fled with his motorcycle.

The complainant alleged that he also tried to chase the robbers, but in vain. He later lodged a complaint with the police in this regard.

Investigation officer ASI Sukhdev Singh said CCTV cameras of the area were being scrutinised to get any clue about the suspects. The police would crack the case soon.