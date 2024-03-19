Man robbed of car on Dhandra Road by trio

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 18

Though the case of a car robbery that occurred at Middha Chowk near Kochar Market is yet to be solved, a similar incident has now been reported from Dhandra Road, here. Three miscreants took away an i20 car from a city resident by flashing a sharp weapon. The suspects are yet to be identified and caught.

Akhlesh Kumar, a 32-year-old resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar on Dhandra Road, stated that he was on his way home on the night of March 15 when three miscreants surrounded him and threatened him with a sharp weapon.

He alleged that the suspects then took away his car and managed to escape towards the Dugri side.

He said they had left their motorcycle at the crime scene.

On receiving information about the crime, the police initiated an investigation and began checking footage of nearby CCTV cameras to identify the culprits.

In the complaint filed with the police, Kumar explained that he was into the flex printing business. On the night of March 15, he visited the medical shop of his friend Kuldeep Gupta near Ekam Dairy on Dhandra Road. After spending some time with him, later he came out and sat in the car. During this time, three unidentified assailants on a bike arrived, opened the window of his car, pointed a sharp weapon at him and threatened to kill him. Subsequently, the culprits managed to take away the car. By the time Akhilesh could react, the culprits had already gone far. Later, he informed the police. After three days of investigation, no clues were found to identify the trio.

A case under sections 379-B and 34 of the IPC has been registered at Sadar police station against the three unidentified persons. Head Constable Balwinder Singh is investigating the case.

