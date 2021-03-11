Man robbed of cash, mobile phone in Ludhiana; three booked

Ludhiana, April 26

Three persons robbed a cyclist of cash and a mobile phone. The Police Division 6 staff identified the robbers as Neeraj, Rahul and Ankush. A case was registered against them yesterday.

Shekhar Vishawkarma of Cheema Chowk told the police that on April 24 he was going to Dhandari Kalan from Partap Chowk. When he reached the Giaspura bridge, he was cornered by three motorcycle (PB10MH8358)-borne persons. They hit him with an iron rod and asked him to deliver cash and valuables. As he raised an alarm, passers-by gathered, which made the robbers to flee.

“As I again started towards Dhandari Kalan on my bicycle, the same motorcycle-borne persons again cornered me and snatched Rs 300 and a mobile phone from me. Before leaving, they threatened me with dire consequences if I inform about the loot to the police,” alleged the complainant.

Investigating officer ASI Rajinder Singh said efforts are on to nab the robbers.