DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Man robbed of gold jewellery at knifepoint

Man robbed of gold jewellery at knifepoint

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:11 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Following the incident, an FIR was filed against both suspects.
Advertisement

A man driving a Toyota Fortuner was targeted by robbers in the city’s posh Sarabha Nagar area. They first stopped the moving vehicle by throwing stones at it. Then, as the driver got out to enquire, they robbed him at knifepoint.

Advertisement

The complainant, Yashul Chopra, said the incident occurred on August 30 when he was travelling in his Fortuner with his friend Aryan Nadiyar. When they made a U-turn at the Verka cut and reached near the canal underpass, they heard a loud sound of something heavy hitting their vehicle. Hearing the noise, he stopped the car on the roadside to check. Afterwards, two unidentified persons on a motorcycle came. Before he could ask them anything, they pointed a knife at him.

Advertisement

They threatened him, snatched his gold chain, bracelet, ring and Rs 3,000 and fled the scene.

Advertisement

Following the incident, an FIR was filed against both unidentified suspects at the Sarabha Nagar police station on August 31.

Head constable Sukhvirpal Singh has been investigating the case.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts