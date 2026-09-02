Man robbed of gold jewellery at knifepoint

A man driving a Toyota Fortuner was targeted by robbers in the city’s posh Sarabha Nagar area. They first stopped the moving vehicle by throwing stones at it. Then, as the driver got out to enquire, they robbed him at knifepoint.

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The complainant, Yashul Chopra, said the incident occurred on August 30 when he was travelling in his Fortuner with his friend Aryan Nadiyar. When they made a U-turn at the Verka cut and reached near the canal underpass, they heard a loud sound of something heavy hitting their vehicle. Hearing the noise, he stopped the car on the roadside to check. Afterwards, two unidentified persons on a motorcycle came. Before he could ask them anything, they pointed a knife at him.

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They threatened him, snatched his gold chain, bracelet, ring and Rs 3,000 and fled the scene.

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Following the incident, an FIR was filed against both unidentified suspects at the Sarabha Nagar police station on August 31.

Head constable Sukhvirpal Singh has been investigating the case.