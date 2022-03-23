Ludhiana man seeks probe into brother's death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 22

A man, Birju Sahni, a native of Bihar, today lodged a complaint with Police Commissioner, Ludhiana, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, demanding a probe into the death of his brother Shakal Dev Sahni of Durga Colony, Dhandari.

He alleged that his brother had died under mysterious circumstances on March 17-18 night at his house in Dhandari and his brother's wife, other relatives cremated him on March 18 without informing him. "On March 18, I came to know about the demise of my brother when someone from Dhandari sent image of his cremation," Birju alleged.

He reached Dhandari the same day. When he asked the deceased's wife about the cause of his death, she refused to give any satisfactory reply, Sahni said, adding that later, he informed the police. But no action was taken.

"The Police Commissioner assured that an inquiry would be conducted in the matter," Birju said.

The deceased's brother alleged that the role of the deceased's wife and some other close relative in the incident should be probed as all of them were torturing his brother.