Man sentenced to 20-year-jail for exploiting daughter

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, April 2

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Amarjeet Singh has convicted an accused identified as Mukesh Kumar Mahto, a resident of Avtar Nagar, under the POCSO Act on the charge of exploiting his 11-year-old daughter.

He was sentenced to undergo 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI). He was also ordered to pay a fine of Rs 3 lakh.

Delivering the verdict, the court held that the prosecution had successfully proved the guilt of the accused beyond any doubt. The court also declined the plea of leniency raised by the accused. Additional Public Prosecutor BD Gupta said a case against accused was registered on December 2, 2022, at the Sarabha Nagar police station following a complaint of a social activist.

The complainant had stated to the police that she was apprised by woman that the accused was indulging in the heinous crime of exploiting his own daughter. Then she met the girl secretly, who confirmed her exploitation by her father. The matter was reported to the police and the accused was arrested. However, during the trial accused pleaded innocence. After appreciating the evidence on record, the court found him guilty.