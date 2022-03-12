Man shoots self, critical

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

A man, Kulwinder Singh (31), facing criminal cases attempted to kill himself by shooting with a pistol in his head at Baba Deep Singh Nagar on Thursday. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is critical.

Kulwinder used an illegal weapon for suicide attempt. He also shot a video in his mobile phone before taking the extreme step in which he levelled allegations of mental torture against an ASI of the CIA wing, whose name is same as his, Kulwinder Singh. He mentioned in the video that the ASI was threatening to implicate him in false cases.

Although the police have launched a probe to verify the allegations levelled against the ASI, but they have registered a case against the injured himself on the charges of possessing an illegal weapon.

The police have recovered the pistol along with four live cartridges from the injured.

The viral video is contradicting the statement of the police as they, in the FIR registered at the Dugri police station, mentioned that Kulwinder Singh (31), who is facing criminal cases, including attempt to murder, suffered bullet injuries when he was cleaning the illegally possessed pistol. The FIR has no mention that Kulwinder also blamed the ASI for abetting him to commit suicide.

After the man shot bullet in his head, he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors conducted a surgery and removed the bullet from his head. He is still under critical condition and his statement is yet to be recorded by the police.

The injured man’s father Balwinder Singh said on Thursday when his son came home, his mother served him lunch. A few minutes later a woman friend of his son called and informed that Kulwinder shared a video in which he is saying that he is committing suicide.

“I immediately went to enquire and found my son lying in a pool of blood in his car. We immediately shifted him to a hospital where doctors removed the bullet. His condition is still serious,” revealed Balwinder.

Balwinder said the ASI had been threatening his son for the past few days and was asking for money. His son was earlier in lottery business and now he was into the trade of used cars.

The SHO, Dugri, Inspector Rajan Pal, said the family of Kulwinder (injured) had not given any statement of suicide attempt. Rather on Thursday they mentioned that Kulwinder suffered injuries when he was cleaning the weapon. About the viral video, the SHO said no such video was received by the police. If Kulwinder will give any statement after regaining consciousness then the police will pursue the probe accordingly.

The viral video surfaced on Friday.