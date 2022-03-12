Man shoots self, critical

Blames ASI for torture in video before attempting suicide

Man shoots self, critical

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 11

A man, Kulwinder Singh (31), facing criminal cases attempted to kill himself by shooting with a pistol in his head at Baba Deep Singh Nagar on Thursday. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is critical.

Kulwinder used an illegal weapon for suicide attempt. He also shot a video in his mobile phone before taking the extreme step in which he levelled allegations of mental torture against an ASI of the CIA wing, whose name is same as his, Kulwinder Singh. He mentioned in the video that the ASI was threatening to implicate him in false cases.

Although the police have launched a probe to verify the allegations levelled against the ASI, but they have registered a case against the injured himself on the charges of possessing an illegal weapon.

The police have recovered the pistol along with four live cartridges from the injured.

The viral video is contradicting the statement of the police as they, in the FIR registered at the Dugri police station, mentioned that Kulwinder Singh (31), who is facing criminal cases, including attempt to murder, suffered bullet injuries when he was cleaning the illegally possessed pistol. The FIR has no mention that Kulwinder also blamed the ASI for abetting him to commit suicide.

After the man shot bullet in his head, he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where doctors conducted a surgery and removed the bullet from his head. He is still under critical condition and his statement is yet to be recorded by the police.

The injured man’s father Balwinder Singh said on Thursday when his son came home, his mother served him lunch. A few minutes later a woman friend of his son called and informed that Kulwinder shared a video in which he is saying that he is committing suicide.

“I immediately went to enquire and found my son lying in a pool of blood in his car. We immediately shifted him to a hospital where doctors removed the bullet. His condition is still serious,” revealed Balwinder.

Balwinder said the ASI had been threatening his son for the past few days and was asking for money. His son was earlier in lottery business and now he was into the trade of used cars.

The SHO, Dugri, Inspector Rajan Pal, said the family of Kulwinder (injured) had not given any statement of suicide attempt. Rather on Thursday they mentioned that Kulwinder suffered injuries when he was cleaning the weapon. About the viral video, the SHO said no such video was received by the police. If Kulwinder will give any statement after regaining consciousness then the police will pursue the probe accordingly.

The viral video surfaced on Friday.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

3
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

4
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

5
Amritsar

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

6
Nation

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

7
Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi resigns as Chief Minister; Punjab Assembly dissolved

8
Punjab

Amarinder targets Congress leadership for blaming party's bad showing in Punjab on his tenure

9
Entertainment

Miss Bikini Universe India 2018 and Congress candidate Archana Gautam has 756K followers, but got only 1,519 votes in UP elections

10
Punjab

Thank you sir, says Kejriwal after Modi congratulates AAP on its Punjab victory

Don't Miss

View All
Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Nation

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

Top Stories

4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K

4 terrorists killed, 1 held in separate encounters in J-K

The encounters take place in Pulwama, Ganderbal and Kupwara ...

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

13 fire tenders rushed to the site

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Speculative, may create panic: Govt

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim today, oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann to stake claim to form govt in Punjab

Oath on March 16 at Khatkar Kalan in Nawanshahr

US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands

US President Biden nominates Indian-origin political activist Shefali Razdan as his envoy to Netherlands

An immigrant to the US from Kashmir, Duggal, 50, has been ra...

Cities

View All

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won’t be easy for Congress now

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

Amritsar: 3 ASIs among 7 cops booked

Carjacking reported behind GNDH, Amritsar, 3 held

Man found murdered at Bhagtanwala grain market

Amritsar: Man ends life, case against wife, in-laws

FM through by a whisker

Manpreet Badal saves security deposit by thin margin

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Won’t issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Won't issue LoI to pvt firm: Chandigarh to powermen

Dubai flight to resume from March 14

Chandigarh sees 11 cases, active load now 60

Education Department warns of action against minority schools

School seeks Aadhaar for admission of wards

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

I have already served this area for 8 years as cop: Balkar Singh

Despite AAP tsunami, its Bholath candidate loses security deposit

Victory, defeat are two sides of coin, says Cong’s Arora

Had just 18 days for my solo campaign: Angad

LIT Chairman resigns

LIT Chairman resigns

7 test positive in Ludhiana district

Domestic help attempts to commit robbery, 2 nabbed

Industries Minister Kotli loses deposit in Khanna

Dakha lone feather in Akali Dal's cap

Be punctual, doctors told

Be punctual, doctors told

Release pension on time, demands panel

Experts dwell on biz strategies for growth and performance

4 of thieves’ gang held

Six Congress candidates lose security deposit