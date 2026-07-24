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Home / Ludhiana / Man shoots self dead in moving vehicle

Man shoots self dead in moving vehicle

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:18 AM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Passers-by rushed the victim to the DMCH, where doctors declared him dead. File
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A man died by suicide by shooting himself with his licensed revolver while driving a Mahindra Scorpio N vehicle in Dakha on Thursday. After being shot, the vehicle went out of control and crashed into a signboard pole on GT Road.

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Passers-by noticed the damaged vehicle and found the man lying unconscious in a pool of blood on the driver’s seat. They informed the police and rushed the victim to the DMCH, where doctors declared him dead.

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The deceased has been identified as Jaspreet Singh of Dakha village. The incident occurred when he was travelling from his native Dakha village to Ludhiana.

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