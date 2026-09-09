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Home / Ludhiana / Man shot at as two groups clash in Ludhiana

Man shot at as two groups clash in Ludhiana

The Ludhiana police say clash was result of an old enmity

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:35 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Police personnel inspect a damaged car in Chhawni Mohalla after a clash in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Tribune Photo: Himanshu Mahajan
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A man sustained a gunshot injury on Tuesday afternoon as a clash between two groups in Chhawni Mohalla near Pippal chowk took a violent turn.

Panic spread in the area after the clash. At the time of the filing of this report, the victim, Akash Mattu, was being treated at a hospital.

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According to the information, a car belonging to someone in one of the clashing groups was also damaged in the incident.

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The police said Akash Mattu, along with his friends, was at Chhawni Mohalla when the other group showed. They had an old enmity with Akash’s group.

The two groups challenged each other and a fight ensued in the middle of the road.

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“Someone from one of the groups opened fire and Akash sustained a bullet injury. He was rushed to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC) for treatment, where his condition was stated to be unfit. After the firing, members of the second group fled. Police officials visited the spot and gathered some clues,” said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP central) Anil Bhanot.

The ACP said both groups had an old enmity and had been challenging each other for a long time. Since the injured person was undergoing treatment, the exact reason behind the clash would be known once he records his statement with the police, Bhanot added.

The police said Mattu has a criminal record and several cases are registered against him. Mattu had come out on bail on July 10 after he attacked a Haibowal resident. The latest clash is suspected to be a fallout of the dispute.

Officials aware of the matter said that the two groups had challenged each other on several occasions in the past.

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