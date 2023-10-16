Man shot at by snatchers, rushed to PGI

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 15

A man was shot at by two bike-borne snatchers at Ramgarh village yesterday night. The victim has been identified as Sonu Kumar. The miscreants after snatching Rs 3,000 and a mobile phone fired shots which inflicted bullet injury on the neck of the victim. He was initially taken to the Civil Hospital from where he was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.

Somnath Thapa, victim’s friend, said the miscreants were armed and wearing mask. After the firing, blood started flowing from Sonu’s neck. He was brought to the Civil Hospital and cops from the Jamalpur police station came to meet him. However, due to the critical condition of victim he was shifted to the PGI by the doctors.

#PGI Chandigarh