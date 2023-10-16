Man shot at by snatchers, rushed to PGI

Ludhiana, October 15
A man was shot at by two bike-borne snatchers at Ramgarh village yesterday night. The victim has been identified as Sonu Kumar. The miscreants after snatching Rs 3,000 and a mobile phone fired shots which inflicted bullet injury on the neck of the victim. He was initially taken to the Civil Hospital from where he was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.
Somnath Thapa, victim’s friend, said the miscreants were armed and wearing mask. After the firing, blood started flowing from Sonu’s neck. He was brought to the Civil Hospital and cops from the Jamalpur police station came to meet him. However, due to the critical condition of victim he was shifted to the PGI by the doctors.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Joe Biden considering trip to Israel in coming days, but travel isn't final
It would be a powerful symbol of sympathy and support follow...
Israel delays Gaza ground assault as Arab nations decry civilian killings
Tel Aviv cites impending bad weather | Iran restive, Blinken...
Sikh man from Punjab's Hoshiarpur killed in road accident in US
Sukhwinder Singh, 42, who hailed from Hoshiarpur district of...
Muslim boy stabbed 26 times by US man in hate crime motivated by Israeli-Hamas war, police say
The 6-year-old boy was stabbed 26 times with a military-styl...