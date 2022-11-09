Man shot at in Samrala over old enmity, critical

Ludhiana, November 8
A man was shot by an assailant at Balion village in Samrala late on Monday evening. He received six bullet injuries and was under treatment at the Christian Medical College and Hospital here, where his condition was stated to be critical.
The victim was identified as Dinesh Bhardwaj, alias Brahman. As per information, on Monday he was cornered by Samrala resident Simmy, along with his accomplices, at the bus stand in the village. The victim had old enmity with Simmy.
After pumping six bullets into the body of Dinesh, Simmy fled the spot with the other suspects. The victim sustained bullet injuries in his stomach and on foot and hand.
The victim was taken to the Civil Hospital, Samrala, from where he was referred to the CMCH, Ludhiana.
Sources said a few days ago, Dinesh and Simmy had also exchanged heated arguments following which the latter had threatened the victim of dire consequences. The police suspect that the firing could be the consequence of the dispute between them.
Samrala SHO Bhinder Singh said after registering an attempt to murder case, raids were being conducted to nab the suspects.
Victim attacked at village bus stand
