Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 8

A man was allegedly shot at over old enmity at Balion village in Samrala on Monday night.

Dinesh Bhardwaj took six bullets and is said to be critical.

According to sources, Dinesh was present at the village bus stop on Monday when one Simmy, along with his aides, cornered him.

Dinesh had old enmity with Simmy, a resident of Samrala, said sources.

They allegedly fired six bullets at Dinesh and later fled the spot, sources added.

Dinesh suffered four bullet injuries on his stomach while one each on his foot and hand.

He was taken to Samrala civil hospital, where he was referred to the CMC hospital here.

According to sources, Dinesh and Simmy recently had a heated argument following which the latter allegedly threatened Dinesh of dire consequences.

Samrala SHO Bhinder Singh said the police had registered a case of attempt-to-murder and raids were being conducted to nab the accused.