Man shot by snatchers succumbs at PGI

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 18

A man who was shot at by two bike-borne snatchers at Ramgarh village a few days ago succumbed to the bullet injury at the PGI in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu Kumar (35). After coming to know about the death of the victim, the Jamalpur police, which had earlier registered an attempt-to-murder case against the assailants, added murder charges to the case.

On October 14 night, when Sonu along with his friend Somnath Thapa, reached their room from work, they were targeted by the masked miscreants. After snatching Rs 3,000 and a mobile phone from the victim, they fired shots which inflicted bullet injury on his neck. He was initially taken to the Civil Hospital for treatment from where he was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh.

Station House Officer, Jamalpur police station, Sub-Inspector, Jaspal Singh, said the victim had suffered a bullet injury on his neck due to which his condition was critical. After his death at the PGI, the police added murder charges to the case. Soon, the culprits would be identified and arrested.

Victim was targeted on Oct 14

The victim was targeted by the masked miscreants on October 14 night. After snatching Rs 3,000 and a mobile phone from the victim, they fired shots which inflicted bullet injury on his neck.

#PGI Chandigarh