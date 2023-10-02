Man snatches mobile from woman, nabbed

Ludhiana, October 1
A man has been arrested for allegedly snatching a mobile phone from a woman in Passi Nagar on Pakhowal Road.
The suspect has been identified as Neeraj Kumar, a resident of Lohara.
The complainant, Nirmaljit Kaur (36), said when she was going towards her workplace, a motorcycle-borne man came from the front, passed by and then returned from the rear to snatch her mobile phone. After committing the crime, he fled the scene.
Following an investigation, the suspect was identified and arrested. The snatched mobile phone and the motorcycle used in the crime had been seized.
Inspector Jaswinder Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) at the Dugri police station, is investigating the case. The suspect has been charged under Section
379-B of the IPC.
