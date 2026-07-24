Man, son booked for molesting minor girl in Ludhiana

The Dakha police have registered a case against a man and his son for allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl in Dakha.

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The complainant told the police that her daughter (14) is studying in Class X. On the evening of March 24, she, along with her husband and both sons, went to the market. Her daughter was alone at home.

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“When we returned around 8 pm, a man and his son, who were present in our house, ran away after seeing us. The suspects were identified as Vijay Kumar and his son Lachhman, residents of Guru Nanak Nagar, Mullanpur Mandi. When we entered the house, my daughter was crying. When I asked her the reason, she told me that Vijay and his son had molested her. We had lodged a complaint and a case was registered by the police after months’ long investigation,” the complainant said.