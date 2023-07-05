Man, son booked for threatening realtor

Ludhiana, July 4
The Sadar Jagraon police have registered a case against a father-son duo on the charges of threatening a property dealer. The suspects have been identified as Pawan Kumar, alias Laddu, and his son Shiva Verma, residents of Jagraon.
Complainant Rajwinder Singh in his complaint said on July 2 he had received several calls from different international numbers and the callers had threatened to kill him. They also claimed that they were close to gangster Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi and they would not spare him.
After registering a case on July 2, the Jagraon police have launched an investigation to inquire allegations and links of the suspects with gangsters.
