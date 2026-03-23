Man, son injured in attack by miscreants in Ludhiana

Miscreants created ruckus in Sukhdev Nagar last night when they attacked a man and his son, seriously injuring the former. The only fault of the man was that he had stopped the unruly youths from creating ruckus and shouting abuses outside his house. The accused attacked the two with weapons.

Advertisement

Sources said the injured man had been referred to PGI, Chandigarh, in critical condition. The entire incident has been captured on CCTV cameras installed in the street and the police have seized the footage for investigation purpose.

Advertisement

The victim, Bikram Singh, said that they were having dinner at home that night when four to five youths stood outside his house gate and shouted abuses. When he told them to go somewhere else, they became enraged. They immediately drew out their sharp-edged weapons and attacked him. When his son came to rescue him, they also attacked him, causing injuries on his back.

Advertisement

The complainant alleged that the attackers were under the influence of alcohol or some other intoxicants. ACP Satwinder Singh said that an attempt- to-murder case had been registered.