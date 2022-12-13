Man stages attack on self to implicate wife

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 12

The police arrested a man for plotting an attack on himself to implicate his wife and cousin in a false case. His three aides have also been arrested. On December 10, Ajay Kumar (42), who belongs to Amritsar, complained to the police about alleged firing on him at GTB Nagar, Mundian Kalan in Ludhiana.

Ajay blamed his wife Balwinder, alias Pooja, and his cousin (son of his aunt) Raveen for the alleged attack. He also alleged that his wife had illicit relations with his cousin. Following Ajay’s complaint, a case under Sections 307, 120-B of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered at Jamalpur Police Station.

When the police started an investigation into the case, the matter was found to be suspicious. Inspector Bikramjit Singh, SHO Jamalpur, and Inspector Lakhwinder Masih, incharge police post at Mundian were instructioned to investigate the matter. The police found out that Ajay himself had hatched the conspiracy of attack and planned to implicate his wife and cousin in the false case.

The police said when interrogated, Ajay confessed to his crime and recovered a weapon from Ajay Kumar. His aides Jatinder Singh (25) of Amritsar, Deepak Kashyap (24), and Sonu Kumar (23), both from New Puneet Nagar on Tajpur Road have been arrested. His one more aide Ashish Yadav is yet to be arrested.

The police said Jatinder had hired Deepak, Sonu and Ashish who came to GTB Nagar on a bike and opened fire as per the conspiracy, according to the police.

Notably, Ajay had on December 10 claimed that three masked men opened fire at him. He had alleged that his wife and cousin had hired contract killers to attack him.