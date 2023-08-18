Man steals gold ring from shop

Ludhiana, August 17
A miscreant posing as a customer entered a jeweller’s shop in Sarafa Market and expressed desire to buy a gold ring. The person placed his brass ring in a display tray and stole the gold ring. Later, he made an excuse for withdrawing money from the ATM and fled.
The incident was captured in CCTV cameras. The Division 4 police have registered a case against him on August 15.
The shop owner, Vishal Sahgal, said his shop ‘Natasha Jewelers’ is located in the jewellery market. The miscreant came to his shop to purchase a gold ring on August 9. After selecting a ring, he said he needs to withdraw money from the ATM. When he did not return, the shop owner checked the stock and found a brass ring in the tray. On seeing the CCTV footage, the fraud came to the fore.
