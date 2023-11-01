Man 'strangled to death' by wife, her paramour

Ludhiana, October 31
A woman, along with her ‘paramour’, has been accused of strangling her husband to death at Madhepur village in the Sidhwan Bet area. The victim has been identified as Gurdeep Singh (35).
After receiving information about the crime, the police started a probe into the case. The suspects have been identified as Baljit Kaur and her paramour Charanjit Singh.
It has been alleged that Charanjit frequently visited Madhepur to meet the woman. When Gurdeep raised objection after he came to know that Charanjit had visited the place to meet his wife, Baljit Kaur and her paramour allegedly strangled him to death, as per information. The police investigation in the matter is underway. Meanwhile, DSP Satwinder Singh could not be contacted for his comments.
