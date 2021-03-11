Man strangles eight-year-old son to death

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 16

A man strangled his eight-year-old son to death at Bajra Colony, Meharban, by tying a rope around his neck. The accused also tried to kill himself by touching bare electricity wires but survived.

He has been identified as Jagdish Singh. The deceased, his son, has been identified as Gursharan Singh. The accused was arrested by the Meharban police on August 15.

The grandfather of the deceased, Ganesh Singh, said on the night of August 14, his son Jagdish and grandson slept in separate rooms. “On the intervening night of August 14-15, I heard shrieks from the room of my grandson. When I went there, I was shocked to see that Gursharan was lying dead on the bed while Jagdish was sitting on the ground. The latter also tried to electrocute himself but he was saved,” the complainant said.

He said Jagdish was working at a hosiery and his wife had died three weeks ago. He was depressed after his wife’s death. Investigating officer ASI Bakshish Singh said the accused confessed that he had committed the crime, saying he planned to kill his son first and then commit suicide, but he survived.