Man tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 28

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Tuesday.

The person who tested positive is a 42-year-old man from Payal.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,643 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district. On Tuesday, 397 samples were sent for testing which include 314 RTPCR and 83 antigen samples.