Man tests +ve for Covid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 7

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person tested positive for Covid in the district on Tuesday.

The person who tested positive is a 47-year-old man from Janta Nagar.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,648 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Tuesday, 193 samples were sent for testing which include 190 RTPCR and three antigen samples.