Man tests +ve for Covid in Ludhiana dist

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 16

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one tested positive for Covid while no loss of life was reported due to the virus in the district on Monday. The person who tested positive is a 31-year-old man from SBS Nagar. He was tested positive in the OPD.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said a total of 1,13,635 persons have tested positive and 3,018 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.