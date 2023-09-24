Man tied to pole, thrashed for snatching cellphone

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 23

People caught a man who was trying to escape after snatching a mobile phone from a youth in Dhandari Kalan today. His two accomplices managed to flee the scene after brandishing sharp weapons. Afterwards, the residents tied him with an electric pole and thrashed him. Later, the police were informed.

Sources said when Ram Kumar of Dugri was going to deliver some goods in the Dhandari Kalan area, three-bike borne youths chased him and snatched his mobile phone. He raised the alarm following which people chased the miscreants. They caught one of them and others managed to flee.