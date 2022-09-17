Man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses Rs 8L

Ludhiana, September 16
A cyber criminal posing himself as an official from the PSPCL Department, duped a city man of Rs 8 lakh. The Dugri police had registered a case of cheating against the unidentified suspect on Thursday.
Complainant Harmel Singh of Punjab Mata Nagar told the police that on September 13, he got a message on his cell phone from a mobile number which stated that due to the pending update of paid electricity bills of the past six months, his electricity connection would be temporarily disconnected.
“Later, I called on the number and talked to the suspect who posed himself as an official from the PSPCL. He asked me to download the AnyDesk app. After I had downloaded it, he sent me an OTP which I added to the app. A few minutes later, I came to know 10 transactions had been made from my bank account, amounting to more than Rs 8 lakh. When I enquired from the bank, I came to know that I had been duped of money,” the complainant said.
Investigating officer inspector Pooran Singh said a probe was on to identify the miscreant.
ENT specialist duped of Rs 77k
In another incident, city-based ENT specialist Arun Mitra was duped of Rs 77,000 by travel agents. Mitra said he had received a call from an unidentified number in May and the caller, on the pretext of updating the KYC of his SBI credit card, had taken the details of the credit card. After that, the miscreants made two transactions amounting to Rs 77,000.
ASI Lakhwinder Singh said three persons who were behind the fraud were identified — Raja and Abdul Wazid Sheikh, residents of West Bengal, and Hansbin Manjibai of Gujarat. He said a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy had been registered on Thursday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
7 decades after they were declared extinct in India, plane carrying 8 cheetahs lands in Gwalior
They will be flown to Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, ...
China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pak-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN
Beijing put a hold on the proposal moved by the US and co-de...
BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest
Khan, AAP MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruptio...
PM Narendra Modi turns 72; President, ministerial colleagues extend wishes
He will speak at four programmes linked to diverse fields, i...
Here is why Putin couldn't wish PM Modi for his birthday at their meeting
Prime Minister Modi, who is attending the first in-person su...