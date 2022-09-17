Man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses Rs 8L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 16

A cyber criminal posing himself as an official from the PSPCL Department, duped a city man of Rs 8 lakh. The Dugri police had registered a case of cheating against the unidentified suspect on Thursday.

Complainant Harmel Singh of Punjab Mata Nagar told the police that on September 13, he got a message on his cell phone from a mobile number which stated that due to the pending update of paid electricity bills of the past six months, his electricity connection would be temporarily disconnected.

“Later, I called on the number and talked to the suspect who posed himself as an official from the PSPCL. He asked me to download the AnyDesk app. After I had downloaded it, he sent me an OTP which I added to the app. A few minutes later, I came to know 10 transactions had been made from my bank account, amounting to more than Rs 8 lakh. When I enquired from the bank, I came to know that I had been duped of money,” the complainant said.

Investigating officer inspector Pooran Singh said a probe was on to identify the miscreant.

ENT specialist duped of Rs 77k

In another incident, city-based ENT specialist Arun Mitra was duped of Rs 77,000 by travel agents. Mitra said he had received a call from an unidentified number in May and the caller, on the pretext of updating the KYC of his SBI credit card, had taken the details of the credit card. After that, the miscreants made two transactions amounting to Rs 77,000.

ASI Lakhwinder Singh said three persons who were behind the fraud were identified — Raja and Abdul Wazid Sheikh, residents of West Bengal, and Hansbin Manjibai of Gujarat. He said a case of fraud and criminal conspiracy had been registered on Thursday.