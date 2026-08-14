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Home / Ludhiana / Man tries to extort money from real estate firm, held

Man tries to extort money from real estate firm, held

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:21 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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The police arrested a man red-handed while he was allegedly accepting Rs 6 lakh as “extortion” from a representative of a real estate company.

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The accused, identified as Manpreet Singh, a resident of Ludhiana Heights, allegedly tried to extort Rs 10 lakh from the company by threatening to defame it on social media.

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The Haibowal police recovered Rs 6 lakh and a mobile phone from his possession. A case was registered on charges of extortion and criminal intimidation.

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The complaint was lodged by Arun Thakur, manager of Ludhiana Heights. According to the complainant, he works as manager of the firm in Block-E. The company has been constructing flats in the area since 2019.

Thakur alleged that for the past three months, Manpreet Singh had been continuously posting content against the company on social media in an attempt to defame it. Through these posts, the accused was allegedly threatening to cause damage and bring disrepute to the firm, demanding Rs 10 lakh to stop it.

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