Man violates minor, nabbed

Ludhiana, October 6
The Meharban police yesterday arrested a man on the charges of raping a 13-year-old girl, a resident of Boothgarh village.
The suspect has been identified as Suresh Kumar, a resident of Boothgarh.
The complainant, the victim’s mother, told the police that Suresh used to visit her home frequently as he was known to the family. On October 4, the suspect came to their house and said he was going to see a fair in the village and asked to send her daughter along with him. Since the suspect was close to the family, she sent her daughter with him.
“In the evening when my daughter returned home, she was looking depressed. When I asked the reason, she said the suspect took her to some isolated place near the Sutlej and raped her. He also threatened my daughter with dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone. The same day, we lodged a police complaint and on Thursday, after registering a case, the man was arrested by the police,” the complainant said. Investigating officer SI Yogeshwar Sharma said further investigation was on in the case.
