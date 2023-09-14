Man wanted in firing case held

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 13

The Shimlapuri police claimed to have nabbed a person wanted in a firing case. An illegal weapon used in the crime was also seized from the suspect.

He has been identified as Navdeep Singh, alias Navi, a resident of New Janta Nagar.

ADCP Suhail Qasim Mir while addressing mediapersons said on September 3, Tanishpreet, his cousin Jaskirat Singh and friend Lovepreet Singh had gone to the Chimni road, Shimlapuri, to have food where they had arguments with Deepak. Following which, Deepak, along with his companions, including Ashu, Rajat and Vishal, alias Goli, attacked them.

The ADCP said when the victims went to the Civil Hospital for treatment, Deepak with his companions went to the house of the complainant, Tanishpreet, and fired shots at his family members.

On September 8, the police arrested Rajat, Vishal and Deepak in the case.

During the questioning of the trio, other suspects, who were accompanying the assailants during the crime, identified as Sumit, alias Bakri, Navdeep, alias Navi, Karan, Shivam, Vikas, alias Gannu, Sahil Tiwari, Manav and Amandeep were also nominated in the case. All these suspects, excluding Navdeep and Sumit, were arrested on September 9 and on September 12, Navdeep was arrested and the weapon used in the crime was seized from him. Navdeep had brought the weapon, live cartridges from some weapon suppliers of Patna, Mir said.

The police said raids were on to nab suspect Sumit in the case.