Man who set himself afire with brother succumbs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 8

Anmol Soni, who had set himself on fire along with his brother Veeru Soni last week at Onkar Vihar, Jamalpur, today succumbed to his burn injuries at the DMCH. Veeru had already succumbed to the burn injuries two days after the incident at the PGI, Chandigarh.

The brothers tried to self-immolate themselves when a Municipal Corporation team had gone to demolish their illegal construction on August 30.

After the death of Anmol, their kin gathered in a large number outside the Police Division 7. They demanded that compensation along with government job be given to family members of the deceased as both were the only bread winners of the family. They also demanded legal action against the MC officials who came for demolition which forced them to take the extreme step.

Police officials said after recording the statement of the victims’ kin, action would be taken as per law.

