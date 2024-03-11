Man, wife die as speeding truck hits bike in village

Ludhiana, March 10
A couple died in a road accident after their motorcycle was hit by a truck in Bhattha Dhua village near Mullanpur Dakha on Sunday. The truck driver was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.
Later, the suspect was arrested by the police.
The deceased have been identified as Pradeep Singh (33) and his wife Mandeep Kaur (30), residents of Changna village. The couple had a four-year-old son and a
two-year-old daughter. Pradeep was working with a bank and his wife was a teacher at a private school.
They were going to Nakodar to attend a function of a relative on a Enfield Bullet motorcycle when a speeding and rashly driven truck rammed into their motorcycle from the rear. According to passers-by, the truck belongs to a rice mill
owner and there was no document was found in the vehicle.
People held a protest demanding arrest of the rice mill owner. Following which, police personnel pacified them. A case has been registered.
