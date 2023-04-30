Man, woman friend held for killing brother

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

The Ludhiana rural police on Saturday arrested a man and his woman friend on the charges of killing his brother.

They have been identified as Baljit Singh and Kuldeep Kaur Mahni of Sodiwal village. The deceased has been identified as Kuldeep Singh.

DSP, Jagraon, Satwinder Singh Virk, said Baljit had an affair with a woman, Kuldeep Kaur Mahni, and he often used to bring her home. Yesterday night, when Baljit came home with the woman, the victim had arguments with him following which the suspect hit him on his private part. The woman also assaulted him which resulted in his death.

He said Baljit was unmarried and polio-ridden while the woman was married.