Ludhiana / Management bodies of 3 Ludhiana schools booked for unauthorised use of power generators

Management bodies of 3 Ludhiana schools booked for unauthorised use of power generators

Cases registered after the PSPCL took cognisance of the matter and approached the police

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:46 AM Feb 20, 2026 IST
Police personnel investigating the cases said action will be taken after verifying the allegations.
The police registered cases against governing bodies of three private schools here for alleged unauthorised use of power generators, officials said.

They said the cases were registered after the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) took cognisance of the matter and approached the police.

The cases were registered under Sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 270 (public nuisance) and 280 (making atmosphere noxious to health) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The assistant executive engineer of Agar Nagar Division, in separate letters, accused the management committees of New High School and Sri Ram Global School in Sarabha Nagar of causing nuisance and pollution through unauthorised use of electric generators. Separate cases were registered against the two management committees at the Division Number 5 Police Station.

Assistant executive engineer, Technical 1, filed a complaint at the Division Number 8 Police Station against the management committee of New Senior Secondary School, Green Park.

Police personnel investigating the cases said action will be taken after verifying the allegations.

