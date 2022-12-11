Manager siphons off Rs 1.33 crore from Khanna gas agency, booked

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 10

The Khanna city-2 police yesterday registered a case against a person for siphoning off funds to the tune of Rs 1.33 crore from a gas agency where he was working as manager.

The suspect has been identified as Mahesh Kumar, alias Rocky, a resident of Peerkhana road, Khanna.

Ravjot Singh Grewal, owner of Resham Gas Service, Khanna, in his complaint stated to the police that Mahesh had cheated the agency, where he was working as manager since 2006.

Grewal said cash receipts of the agency were diverted by the suspect into accounts of his family members and his own account. The suspect had also stolen official record of the agency, said Grewal.

“Mahesh was working as manager in the gas agency, an LPG distributor of the BPCL. We had a lot of trust in him. The suspect always remained in possession of accounts registers of the agency maintained on daily basis. We even handed over blank signed cheques to him as the suspect is permanent resident of Ludhiana and could not come to Khanna every day. The accounts registers were also maintained by him in his own handwriting,” the complainant alleged.

Grewal said the suspect had been committing fraud for the past many years as he never deposited all the money collected of the agency that includes cash received from cylinder refilling and for giving new connections.

When a chartered accountant checked accountants of the firm in July this year, it was found that Mahesh had been swindling funds for the past many years, Grewal added. Exact calculations showed that Mahesh had committed a fraud of Rs 1.33 crore with the agency, said Grewal.

Investigating officer ASI Satnam Singh said after registering a case further probe had been launched in the case.