Managing PCOS: A holistic approach to women’s health

POLYCYSTIC Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal disorders affecting women of reproductive age. In an interaction with Manav Mander, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Dr Amrita Kaur shares on managing PCOS with balanced and holistic approach

n What is PCOS and

why is it common today?

PCOS is a hormonal imbalance that can cause irregular periods, weight gain, acne, excess facial hair and difficulty in conceiving. Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, stress and genetic factors have contributed to its rising prevalence. Early diagnosis and timely management are crucial to prevent long-term complications such as diabetes, infertility, and heart disease.

n How can lifestyle changes help manage PCOS?

Lifestyle modification is the cornerstone of PCOS treatment. A balanced diet rich in whole foods, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and healthy fats helps regulate insulin levels. Avoiding sugary drinks, processed foods and excess saturated fats is recommended. Regular physical activity-at least 30 minutes a day, five days a week-improves insulin sensitivity and supports weight management. Even a modest weight loss of five to 10 per cent can significantly improve menstrual regularity and fertility outcomes.

n How important is early screening for young girls showing symptoms of PCOS?

Early screening is vital. Symptoms such as irregular cycles, sudden weight gain, or excessive acne in adolescents should not be ignored. Timely evaluation helps prevent complications like insulin resistance, fertility challenges and metabolic syndrome later in life. Awareness among parents and schools can make a big difference.

n What medical treatments are available?

Medical treatments available depends on symptoms and reproductive goals. Low dose hormone pills help regulate cycles and reduce acne and excessive hair growth. Ovulation induction treatments are recommended for women planning pregnancy. Anti-androgen medications manage some hormonal symptoms like excessive hair growth and acne under medical supervision. Metformin can be used for insulin resistance. Laparoscopic surgery (rare cases) can be performed for ovarian drilling. Skincare and hair removal is a treatment for hirsutism, acne and pigmentation.

n Is emotional wellbeing important in PCOS care?

Absolutely, PCOS can impact mental health, leading to anxiety, low self-esteem, or mood changes. Counselling, stress management techniques like yoga and meditation and family support play an important role in overall wellbeing.

n How can women with PCOS stay motivated to follow long-term lifestyle changes?

Consistency is key. Setting realistic goals, celebrating small milestones and building routines around enjoyable activities-like yoga, dance workouts, or group fitness-can make lifestyle changes sustainable. Support systems, whether family, friends, or online communities, also help women stay accountable and feel less isolated in their journey.

n Any additional

advice for women?

Regular check-ups, tracking menstrual cycles, staying hydrated and following structured diet plans such as a low-carb or Mediterranean diet can be beneficial. “PCOS is manageable with right guidance and commitment. A holistic, patient-centric approach ensures better long-term health and quality of life,” concludes Dr Amrita Kaur.