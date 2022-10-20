Mand alleges threat calls from ISI

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 19

President of the International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front Gursimran Singh Mand alleged that he received threat calls from a Pakistan-based caller, who claimed to be a member of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan.

He alleged that yesterday he got two calls and the caller posed himself as the member of the ISI and he threatened to kill him if he did not stop speaking against Pakistan and it’s premier intelligence agency, ISI.

“The miscreant said they were aware about my location and would send their men to kill me,” Mand alleged.

He said he had already sent call recordings to the area ACP and requested him to take necessary action. He alleged earlier, the Punjab Police had given him an escort Gypsy for his security but a few months ago the same was taken back by the department. He had also requested senior officials of the Ludhiana police to ensure his security due to the life threats being given to him by the terrorists. “Who will be responsible if any anti-national element kills me,” asks Mand.

A few years ago, Mand cleaned the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi with his turban after some miscreants had blackened the same.