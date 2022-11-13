Mand alleges threat to life, case registered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 12

Acting on a compliant lodged by the president of International Anti Khalistani Terrorist Front, Gursimran Singh Mand, the Ludhiana police registered a case against unknown callers and operators of Facebook accounts.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and Information Technology Act was registered. The FB IDs mentioned in the FIR belong to Harjit Singh Jeet and Ghrachh Gula.

Mand in his complaint alleged that he had been receiving life threats for the past over three years, but after the murder of Hindu leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar, the threats became frequent.

“On the abovesaid FB IDs, which seem to be operated by some pro-Khalistani elements, my morphed photographs have been updated. In some posts, my photo with Pakistan and Khalistani flag in my hand has been uploaded and in some posts I have been shown dead.” alleged Mand.