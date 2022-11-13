Mandeep Singh Sidhu is Ludhiana Commissioner of Police

Ludhiana, November 12
Mandeep Singh Sidhu, a 2008 batch officer, is the new Commissioner of Police (CP), Ludhiana. He replaced Dr Kaustubh Sharma, who is now posted as the IGP, Ludhiana Range.
Sidhu, who was recently promoted as the DIG, was posted as the SSP, Sangrur. He also remained on prime postings in the past, including the SSP, Patiala, SSP, Sangur, and SSP, Vigilance. He also served as the DCP, Ludhiana, in the past.
IGP, Ludhiana Range, SPS Parmar, has been shifted as IGP, Bathinda Range.
Joint Commissioner of Police (City) Narinder Bhargav has been transferred as DIG-cum-Joint Director, PPA, Phillaur. JCP (Traffic) Gurdial Singh has also been transferred as DIG, AGTF, Punjab.
