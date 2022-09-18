Mandi Ahmedgarh: 425 donate blood

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, September 17

As many as 425 persons donated blood at a camp organised by ‘Tera Panth Yuvak Parishad’ at Kundan Lal Jain Memorial Samadhi, here, on Saturday.

Amargarh legislator Prof Jaswant Singh Gajjanmjra was the chief guest during the event inaugurated by Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal, in which Mandi Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh was the guest of honour.

Large number of guests got enthused to donate blood when Gajjanmajra, DC Aggarwal and SDM Harbans Singh donated the vital fluid.