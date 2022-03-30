Mandi Ahmedgarh: Assured MSP on cash crops will resuscitate industry, say bizmen

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 29

Industrialists of this part of Malwa have come up with a novel proposal, which if accepted and implemented by the Bhagwant Mann government can resuscitate collapsing agriculture, middle scale industry and government exchequer, besides solving the problem of unemployment.

Demanding assured MSP on cash crops, including oil crops and cotton, entrepreneurs led by office-bearers of District Industrial Chamber president Ghanshyam Kansal and block president Randhir Singh have offered to sign an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the government to purchase cotton, mustard, soybean, linseed, groundnut and other oilseed crops after installing more units for processing these crops.

“Earlier governments have been considering demand for the MSP on certain crops. We wish to draw attention of our Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann towards future prospects of the industry, unemployed youth and government, which depend on acceptance of this demand,” said Ghanshyam Kansal while maintaining that entrepreneurs of the state were ready to invest more in Punjab if the ruling dispensation takes an initiative in the direction.

Elaborating on the proposals he argued that non-agricultural sectors of Punjab had failed to explore avenues related with processing of wheat as major part of the yield was exported to other states.

“To some extent paddy has supported the industry (rice shellers) and absorbed a large number of labourers,” he said while claiming that every Punjab will benefit from the government’s initiative to assure MSP on oilseed and fiber yielding crops.

Claiming that 70 per cent of cooking oil, mainly mustard, was being imported presently, he argued that the commodity would be available at a cheaper rate for residents.

While a large number of youths would be employed in new industrial units, the government exchequer would become wealthier by virtue of increased payment of taxes, argued industrialists.